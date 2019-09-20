Four due in court after alleged vehicle thefts in north-east

Three men and a woman have been arrested after a number of alleged vehicle thefts in the north-east.

Police have confirmed the men, aged 51, 35 and 50 and a 33-year-old woman are due in court at a later date in connection with the incidents.

The incidents took place in Kintore, Banchory and Aberdeen overnight on Wednesday.

Officers have said the vehicles were recovered from Aberdeen, Dundee and Lockerbie areas today.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who has information and hasn’t spoken to police is urged to contact us.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our previous appeal to trace the stolen vehicles.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0498 of 19 September or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”