Four due at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after £22,000 heroin and cocaine seized

Four people are due to appear in court today after nearly £22,000 worth of drugs were seized as part of a UK-wide crackdown.

Officers raided three properties in Aberdeen and two in London as part of the County Lines operation, which aims to stop drug dealers in big cities expanding into smaller communities.

As a result of the raids, heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £21,900 was seized.

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested in Aberdeen, with two men aged 31 and 33 arrested in London.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “This enforcement action was the culmination of intelligence work and proactive activity that began in May 2020 as we continue to target and disrupt drug crime in our area.

“Criminal networks are known to use violence and intimidation tactics to carry out their drugs trade, preying on vulnerable people to assist them with their illegal activity.

“Working with law enforcement partners across the UK, we aim to disrupt this and remove harmful substances from our communities.

“I would ask anyone with concerns or information relating to the sale and supply

of controlled drugs, along with the associated criminality, to report this to Police Scotland, or to Crimestoppers anonymously, so we can investigate.”