Four drivers stopped for ‘inconsiderate’ speeding in Aberdeen neighbourhood

Four drivers were stopped for speeding in an Aberdeen neighbourhood following a police operation.

Officers attended Riverside of Blairs today after residents reported consistent speeding on the road there.

Between 12.45pm and 1.45pm, the police stopped four drivers who had exceeded the 30mph speed limit by more than a third.

Called Operation Cedar, it formed part of the police’s remit to keep communities safe.

PC Marc Camus, of the Stonehaven community policing team, said: “I observed driving that I can only describe as totally inconsiderate and with total disregard for the speed limit.

“All of the drivers, although apologetic, obviously use this road on a daily basis and take no heed of the dangers posed to pedestrians”.

People are urged to continue to report speeding through the 101 or 999 number as the situation dictates.