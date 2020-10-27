Four deaths in north-east as 1,327 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Four north-east residents are among the 25 new Covid-19 deaths announced by the Scottish Government today.

A further 22 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same time frame, with a total of 1,327 people across Scotland receiving positive results since yesterday.

The deaths – three of which are in Aberdeen City and one in Aberdeenshire – are the first recorded in the areas since last week.

Prior to today’s announcement there had been only three deaths recorded in Aberdeen City this month, with today’s figures doubling the total.

The death in Aberdeenshire is just the second recorded in the area in October.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 59,201.

The new cases represent 8.7% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,100 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 82 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 960,642 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 901,441 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 22 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,240.