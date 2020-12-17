Four deaths in Aberdeen as Covid cases rise by 103 in north-east in past 24 hours

Four Aberdeen residents are among the 30 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours related to Covid-19.

A further 103 people have tested positive for the virus in the north-east across the same period.

A total of 858 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 109,296 with the new cases representing 4.4% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,012 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 50 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,284,355 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,175,059 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 103 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 5,996.