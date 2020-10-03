Four deaths and 764 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 19 of them in the north-east

A further 19 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 764 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 31,451.

The new cases represent 12.1% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 191 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 23 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Four coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours, with the same figure recorded yesterday.

The north-east’s cumulative total is now 2,381, following the 19 new cases recorded during the past 24 hours.

Poland and Turkey have been added to Scotland’s list of countries requiring visitors to quarantine, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today.

Travellers from the Caribbean islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will also have to quarantine from tomorrow.

The First Minister said that Madeira and the Azores will be removed from the list of places which are subject to quarantine restrictions.

The changes came into effect from 4am on Saturday.