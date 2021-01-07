Four Covid cases confirmed at Aberdeen car dealership

Four Covid cases have been confirmed at an Aberdeen car dealership.

Peter Vardy confirmed that four positive cases had been linked to the premises in Lang Stracht.

Anyone who had symptoms have been tested, and their close contacts have been told to self-isolate.

The car garage was also deep cleaned after the cases were confirmed, with a fogger machine being used to clean the air.

Currently, Peter Vardy is open for essential servicing and click and collect sales, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

A spokesman for the dealership revealed the number of precautionary measures they had put in place since the beginning of the Covid outbreak.

He said: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak we have invested heavily in PPE equipment including state of the art digital temperature cameras at every location for anyone who enters our premises.

“We have also ensured that strict social distancing measures have been in place.

“All dealerships undertake a daily health and safety check which is reported to the Board – as a family business based in Scotland we always follow Scottish Government guidance.

“Anyone is welcome to see the measures we have put in place to protect guests and colleagues.

“Providing a safe environment for colleagues and guests is our key priority and we are proud that many guests have applauded our focus on Health and Safety.”