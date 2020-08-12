Four charged in connection with hare coursing in north-east town

Four people have been charged in connection with hare coursing in the north-east.

Police have confirmed, as a result of proactive police work, four people have been charged with hare coursing in the Laurencekirk area.

PC David Charley, one of North East Division’s Wildlife Crime Champions who led the operation, said: “Hare coursing is a vile and despicable act that causes pain and suffering.

“This is not just limited to hares – other livestock and the dogs used can also end up injured, and fences, gates and crops can be damaged.

“It is also possible that perpetrators of this type of crime may be linked to other illegal activities, so caution should be taken before approaching such individuals yourself.

“We would encourage you to report any suspicious incidents involving dogs and vehicles in rural areas to Police via the 101 system.”

PI Sheila McDerment, chairwoman for the North East Partnership Against Wildlife Crime, said: “Tackling hare coursing is one of our wildlife crime priorities and we work closely with various partner agencies to address this.

“We also rely on the help of our local communities to keep their eyes and ears open, and let us know about any suspicious activity.

“Using dogs to hunt hares is not sport, it’s a crime. This good work of our local community policing team officers in Kincardine and Mearns, led by one of our local Wildlife Champions PC Charnley sends out a clear message to perpetrators that we will do everything we can to bring them to justice.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.