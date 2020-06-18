Four charged in connection with disturbance at Aberdeen high rise

Police have confirmed three men and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in an Aberdeen high rise.
Residents of Linksfield Court reported a large police presence at about 10.50pm yesterday evening, with five police vehicles seen around the building.
A police spokeswoman said: “Four men, aged 20, 19, 18 and 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a flat in Linksfield Court, Aberdeen on Wednesday, June 18, 2020.
“They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, 19 June. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe