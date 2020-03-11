Four charged after heroin, cocaine and cannabis seized in Aberdeen

Three men and a woman have been charged after drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers discovered a quantity of cannabis, heroin and cocaine at a property in Richmond Walk yesterday.

The three men, aged 59, 32 and 36 and a 35-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Sergeant Kerri Johnston, from the city centre and Rosemount community policing team, said “This warrant was executed as part of Operation Springston, which is an ongoing operation being run by the city centre and Rosemount teams, tackling drug dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour it brings.

“Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is our priority. Part of that is targeting those criminals who travel into the north-east area for the sole purpose of dealing drugs.

“We continue to take action against those who target vulnerable people by disrupting their activities. Our message is simple – Illegal drugs are not wanted here.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously though independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”