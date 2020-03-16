Four charged after drugs and cash seized at Aberdeen property

Three men and a woman have been charged after drugs and cash were seized in Aberdeen.

Heroin, worth around £3,000 and a “high four-figure” sum of cash was recovered from a property in the Sandilands Drive area yesterday.

Three men, aged 42, 40 and 34, and a 33-year-old woman were charged in connection with the recovery.

All four are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Shonagh MacGregor, from Aberdeen CID, said: “This is a significant quantity of drugs and cash to take off the streets and we will continue to disrupt individuals involved in dealing drugs.”

“Anyone with information about drug dealing in the community call 101. If you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”