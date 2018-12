Four cars and a bin lorry have crashed on a north-east road.

The incident happened on the A97 near Bridge of Marnoch at around 7.20am

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 7.20am about a crash A97 just outside Huntly.

“The road was closed but has now now been reopened.”

An ambulance was called, but there were no reports of injuries.