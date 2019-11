Four cars have been involved in a collision on a major road in the north-east.

Police were called to the A90 at Ellon roundabout shortly before 5pm following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a four-car crash on the A90 at Ellon roundabout at around 4.45pm.

“The ambulance service has been requested but it is not yet clear whether anyone has been injured.”