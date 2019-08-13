Four boys charged over fire and vandalism at former Aberdeen school

Four boys – two aged 15, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old – have been charged following a fire and vandalism at a former Aberdeen school.

Emergency crews were called to Torry Academy at around 5.30pm on Sunday to tackle the blaze.

Police along with the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service attended and an investigation was launched.

The boys will be reported to the relevant authority in due course.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sergeant Graeme Smith, of the Torry Community Policing Team, said: “I would particularly like to thank the local residents who assisted with our inquiries – your information was invaluable.”

The Torry Academy site is currently cordoned off as part of a project to transform it into a new primary school and community hub for the area.