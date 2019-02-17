Four arrested over alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen

Four people have been arrested after a man was hurt in an alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

Police today appealed for witnesses to the “isolated incident” on Sandilands Drive involving a white flatbed truck.

The same vehicle was also believed to have been involved in a number of road incidents a short time before in the areas of Great Northern Road and North Anderson Drive.

Officers were called to the scene at 7pm on Saturday and discovered a 33-year-old man suffering a minor foot injury.

It is understood police are treating the incident as a minor assault.

Residents in the street said they had heard a lot of shouting in the lead-up to the alleged incident.

Police closed the road, pictured, for a number of hours while an investigation took place.

Inspector Jackie Knight said: “A number of officers attended in the area of Sandilands Drive during Saturday evening in response to an allegation of an assault and several reports of inappropriate driving involving a white flatbed van.

“As a result of our initial inquiries, four persons were quickly traced and taken into police custody.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who called in and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident at Sandilands Drive or any erratic driving involving a vehicle similar to that described around this time to call Police Scotland on 101.

“I would like to stress that this is an isolated incident and there is no need for local residents to be concerned.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We heard people screaming. It sounded like a murder scene, to be honest.

“It is a shame because at the time there was a lot of kids going about the street.”