Four arrested over alleged hit-and-run in Aberdeen

Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Sandilands Drive yesterday shortly before 7pm after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The road was closed off for several hours while an investigation took place.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Sandilands Drive at 6.55pm yesterday.

“There were reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the area.

“The male had a minor leg injury and we closed the road so a full investigation could be carried out.”

Inspector Jackie Knight said: “A number of officers attended in the area of Sandilands Drive during Saturday evening in response to an allegation of an assault and several reports of inappropriate driving involving a white coloured flatbed van.

“As a result of our initial inquiries, four persons were quickly traced and taken into police custody.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who called in and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident at Sandilands Drive or any erratic driving involving a vehicle similar to that described around this time to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number PS-20190217-3645.

“I would like to stress that this is an isolated incident and there is no need for local residents to be concerned”