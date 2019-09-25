Four arrested after thousands of pounds worth of laptops and mobiles stolen from north-east store

Four people have been arrested following a break-in at a north-east electrical store.

Thousands of pounds of mobile phones and laptops were stolen from Currys in Elgin at around 3.30am this morning.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft of the goods which were believed to be worth “thousands of pounds”.

Four men, aged 29, 27, 23 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector George Nixon, North East CID, said: “If you have any information that will assist officers with their inquiries, then please contact the CID at Elgin quoting reference number 0318 of September 25.

“Alternatively, details can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”