Four arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in north-east

Four people have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered in the north-east.

It comes after officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 3.20pm today at the Westhill roundabout on the A944.

One lane of traffic was closed but a stolen vehicle was recovered by police following the collision with two men and two women arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944 at Westhill Roundabout around 3.20pm, one lane was closed but re-opened at 4.50pm and no-one was injured.

“A stolen vehicle was recovered and two men and two women have been arrested in connection with this.”