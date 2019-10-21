Four arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in north-east after crash

​Four people have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered in the north-east.

It comes after officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 3.20pm yesterday at the Westhill roundabout on the A944.

Two men and two women were arrested following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “One lane was closed but reopened at 4.50pm and no one was injured.

“A stolen vehicle was recovered and two men and two women have been arrested in connection with this.”