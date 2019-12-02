Four Aberdeen trains cancelled over staff shortages

Four Aberdeen trains will be cancelled this evening due to staff shortages.

The services, between the Granite City and Montrose, have all been cancelled more than 12 hours ahead of their planned running times.

The impacted services are;

4.10pm Aberdeen to Montrose

6.06pm Montrose to Aberdeen

7.53pm Aberdeen to Montrose

8.50pm Montrose to Aberdeen.

According to ScotRail all four cancellations are “due to a shortage of train crew”.

Meanwhile, First class services on the 8.31am Edinburgh to Aberdeen ScotRail service, and 12.07pm return train to the capital, will not be available due to maintenance requirements.

And on the 07.08am, Leeds to Aberdeen LNER service there will be no disabled toilet facilities.

