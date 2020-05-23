Four Aberdeen golf courses to open again next week

Four Aberdeen golf courses are to reopen next week.

Sport Aberdeen has confirmed that its four public courses will open again on Friday, May 29, following the First Minister’s announcement about the roadmap out of lockdown.

Under the first phase of the lockdown exit, golf is one of the activities allowed.

The courses set to open are the MacKenzie Championship, Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask and Kings Links.

They closed more than two months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Measures have been put in by the Golf Aberdeen team to ensure that the sport will be able to operate safely in the current circumstances.

Alistair Robertson, Sport Aberdeen managing director, said: “The news that we have the go-ahead to reopen Golf Aberdeen for business is very warmly welcomed and I am thrilled to be easing some of our services out of the enforced lockdown.

“Our loyal members will be delighted, as we know how frustrating the closure has been, especially with the great weather we have had.

“Our green keepers have been working incredibly hard to ensure that the courses will be ready, and they are in fantastic condition, with many people stating that they are in the best condition seen in decades.”

Sport Aberdeen has asked all golfers to be aware of the new stringent protocols that have been put in place to comply with social distancing guidelines, with all courses operating under these procedures.

Those planning to play must be aware of the changes, which are being made around the booking process.

Bookings are to be made in advance through the online booking service, and pre-paid if they are not a Golf Aberdeen member.

A limit of two balls will apply, and there will be 10-minute playing intervals.

Mr Robertson added: “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has, and continues to, support Sport Aberdeen through the coronavirus outbreak.

“The anticipation from our golf members on the courses reopening has been amazing, and based on the levels of enquiry already received, I anticipate a very busy few days. We can’t wait.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “I think the decision to allow golfers back on the course was overdue, but I am glad it has been taken.

“These are four of Scotland’s best public courses. Getting them back up and running will be a big boost for the city and the surrounding area.

“Helping as many people as possible back into safe outdoor exercise will have massive benefits for physical and mental health.”

Full details on how to book and play safely are being issued to all members, and can also be accessed online at www.sportaberdeen.co.uk.

Booking will open to Golf Aberdeen and Sport Aberdeen Get Active 5 members from Tuesday, and to casual pay and play customers from Friday.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: