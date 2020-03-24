Four Aberdeen charities team up to feed the city during coronavirus outbreak

Four Aberdeen charities are coming together to “feed the city” by extending their services together to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone in crisis due to the impact of Covid-19, or fully unable to provide food for themselves or their families, will be able to apply for food, toiletries, baby items and clothing deliveries to tackle hunger, hygiene and fuel poverty.

From today, those in crisis and needing support can apply online for a home delivery at AC2U.org or by phoning 0300 300 0903 option 8.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer are teaming up to offer this service.

Mike Burns, CEO of Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “These are uncharted waters demanding a partnership response.

“Working together to take care of those in need is vital to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the most vulnerable people in our city.

“We are therefore doing all that we can to ensure people’s most basic needs are met and ask that the public support us in this endeavour.”

