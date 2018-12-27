Fountain upgrade plans for historic Aberdeen park after year of success

An Aberdeen park group has told of its success over the past year.

Friends of Victoria and Westburn Park control both Victoria and Westburn parks in Rosemount, and have been busy making improvements to the area.

For the first time, Victoria Park gained Green Flag Award status and also took part in the Britain in Bloom contest.

In Westburn Park, new outdoor tennis courts were installed, alongside a new skate park, following an overwhelming response to a petition to replace the previous worn equipment.

A spokesman said: “It’s been a very busy year.

“At long last the old rotten railings along Cornhill Road were replaced and the parking restrictions changed to allow free parking at weekends.

“We still have plenty to do in the forthcoming year.

“Both parks were very well used, especially during our long hot summer.”

Looking to the future, Friends of Victoria and Westburn Park hope to look into upgrading the fountain in Victoria Park, with the view to get it working again.

Earlier this year, a survey was carried out into the cause of the problem to see if it could be fixed.