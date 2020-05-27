Founder of north-east judo club lifts members spirits with virtual dojo

The founder of an Aberdeen judo club has turned the stress of lockdown into a positive experience for its members.

Members of Ultimate Judo, which has classes across the city, were left disappointed after the club’s 10th anniversary gala dinner was cancelled following the closure of the Treetops Hotel in February.

The event was later rescheduled to take place at the Chester Hotel on May 23, but this was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, founder Gordon McCathie has decided to turn the negative into a positive by hosting a virtual dojo for members, where he runs regular classes as well as modules on the history and cultures associated with judo.

Members can also view messages of support from top players across the globe, including the club’s honorary president, Dr George Kerr.

And there is a ‘Zoom cafe’ where youngsters meet once or twice a week to have a chat.

Founder Gordon, from Mannofield, said: “Judo is a massive worldwide family. It’s the second biggest participation sport in the world.

“We’re missing each other and the interaction. A lot of our seniors use judo to vent their frustrations at work or to help combat stress because it’s a physical sport. They find it’s a stress reliever if they’re having a bad day.

“Mental health is what will suffer the most throughout this so we’re looking at ways to improve our members’ overall wellbeing.”

Ultimate Judo recently hosted a Zoom session with Sensei Omigawa from Yokohama, Japan to lift spirits.

Gordon added: “There were 100 people on Zoom but some had three or four people in the house doing it, so around 164 was the official attendance.

“It was a really good experience for the members, they got to see their superstar and they still got to train with him from his dojo in Japan.

“For many they felt they were training in Japan.”

The club’s Tombo development squad is named after the dragonfly, which is seen as a symbol of strength and hope in Japan.

Gordon believes this is a fitting message in the current circumstances.

He added: “The dragonfly is a formidable predator, going from calm to deadly in a split second but more importantly a dragonfly can only go forward.

“Our motto is ‘always forward’ as I believe this teaches our students a very important lesson about change, resilience and positivity.

“We have been using this attitude over these last few months to keep morale up and show that things will get back to normal at some point.”

