Founder of north-east charity completes Mount Everest from home

The founder of an LGBT+ charity has completed Mount Everest from his home by climbing over 55,000 steps.

Deejay Bullock, founder of Four Pillars, has been undertaking the challenge over the last 26 days to reach the height of Mount Everest.

Deejay climbed his stairs 124 times a day which has equated to 3,224 flights and 58,034 steps in total.

He took on the challenge independently to help raise funds for Four Pillars, who host events and runs groups to increase the availability of support for people in the north-east, and has so far raised over £600.

The funds will enable the charity to continue adapting its services and support.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DeejayBullock1. Alternatively, visit the Four Pillars’ Facebook page here.