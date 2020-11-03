Founder of north-east bereavement charity says helping youngsters has been a ‘privilege’

The retiring founder of a north-east bereavement charity has said it has been a “privilege” to help people.

Eileen Wheeler, 66, founded Sunrise Partnership in May 2014 after noticing there was little support available for youngsters affected by bereavement.

The charity works to support children and young people who have been affected by a significant loss.

Eileen, from the Airyhall area of Aberdeen, worked her last day on Friday and said: “Most of what we do is bereavement support but we do work with quite a lot of children who are either living in kinship care or foster care or children who don’t see a parent or a sibling for whatever reason.

“Before Sunrise Partnership, I set up the CLAN Children and Families service.

“I worked in that area for a long time and I was very aware people would phone up asking for advice and if it wasn’t cancer-related we couldn’t take it on.

“There were huge gaps for children who didn’t fit in anywhere particularly.

“Our charity is about being available for any child or young person regardless of who has died and how they have died. It’s a huge loss for them.”

The organisation has helped around 300 youngsters since its inception.

Staff deliver free, confidential support through one-to-one sessions or groups. There is no waiting list and support continues for as long as it is required.

Eileen added: “As an organisation, we have been quite successful. We’ve worked with a lot of children and last year we were awarded Small Organisation of the Year at the Celebrate Aberdeen awards, which was fantastic.

“It’s been hard but I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed it all.

“It’s been such a privilege to have had so many children and young people trust me and the other workers too with very personal stories.

“It’s about making a difference to the children’s lives and seeing them through the difficult times.”

Eileen told how staff at Sunrise Partnership were forced to adapt their services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “We had to work differently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic so instead of seeing children for face-to-face sessions, we did it virtually.

“As things opened up we were able to see children outside either in their garden or on a walk.

“We had to find a way to adapt the support but still be there for them.”