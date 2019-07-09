Wednesday, July 10th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Founder of Aberdeen suicide prevention group Man Chat invited to Scottish Parliament event

by Adele Merson
09/07/2019, 1:00 pm Updated: 10/07/2019, 8:13 am

The Aberdeen man behind a suicide prevention group has been invited to speak at an event in the Scottish Parliament.

Stand-up comedian Wray Thomson founded Man Chat Aberdeen last month to give men an opportunity to discuss their feelings online and in a weekly support group. So far, thousands of people have sent messages asking for support, offering to help or congratulating Wray for his work.

Wray Thomson set up Man Chat Aberdeen

As a result, he has been invited to participate in the Scottish Parliament’s Festival of Politics, which runs from Friday October 11 to Saturday October 12.

There will be a panel event to discuss the reasons why men find it so difficult to talk about their mental health.

The annual festival welcomes key players in UK politics – politicians, journalists, academics and commentators – who share a common need to speak out about issues of political and social importance.

