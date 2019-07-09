Founder of Aberdeen suicide prevention group Man Chat invited to Scottish Parliament event

The Aberdeen man behind a suicide prevention group has been invited to speak at an event in the Scottish Parliament.

Stand-up comedian Wray Thomson founded Man Chat Aberdeen last month to give men an opportunity to discuss their feelings online and in a weekly support group. So far, thousands of people have sent messages asking for support, offering to help or congratulating Wray for his work.

As a result, he has been invited to participate in the Scottish Parliament’s Festival of Politics, which runs from Friday October 11 to Saturday October 12.

There will be a panel event to discuss the reasons why men find it so difficult to talk about their mental health.

The annual festival welcomes key players in UK politics – politicians, journalists, academics and commentators – who share a common need to speak out about issues of political and social importance.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter