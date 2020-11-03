Founder of Aberdeen charity honoured for lockdown efforts

The founder of an Aberdeen charity has been recognised for her efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

We Too was founded by Phionna McInnes, who grew frustrated at the level of information available for parents of children with additional support needs.

During lockdown their work touched hundreds of people, by creating and delivering specially selected family boxes that contained something to benefit everyone.

Phionna has been named regional champion as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign’s High Street Heroes Awards.

She admitted to being “a bit stunned” by news of her award and said: “I feel privileged that I was able to help my community but this could only happen by being empowered by a wonderful team of volunteer “ninjas” who were willing to help, especially as I was within a shielding house with my two children through the initial restrictions.

“I truly believe if all of us could manage just one small act of kindness each, every day, it could help make all the difference to what we are all experiencing this year and make it all just a little bit more bearable for everyone.”

As part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, the awards highlight the tremendous differences that local businesses – and the safe support for them – has made to peoples’ lives throughout Covid-19.

Tom and Alice McAra, who run Rebel PT, were also highly commended for the work they did boosting people’s mental health during the spring lockdown.

Rather than cancelling sessions at parks across the Granite city they moved to gatherings on video call system Zoom.

They ran two classes a day and also sent out a daily email which included workouts people could do at home, inspirational quotes and even sudoku puzzles.

More than 1,200 nominations were received from across Scotland and an Aberdeen-based outdoor fitness club has also been praised for their lockdown efforts.

Scotland Loves Local is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) with the support of the Scottish Government to help the country’s response to the pandemic by thinking local first for all shopping and service needs.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “I would like to thank these High Street Heroes for going the extra mile to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am pleased the Scottish Government has been able to support these awards through our funding for Scotland’s Towns Partnership. They typify the kind of community spirit that has supported people and improved lives.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us, and the only way we will get through is by sticking together, being kind, and offering help where it is needed. The fact that these awards received more than 1,200 nominations just shows how much people have appreciated those who have pulled together to help one another.”

STP’s chief officer, Phil Prentice, said: “The dedication with which people across Aberdeen have supported those around them during the pandemic has been remarkable. We’re delighted to shine a spotlight on the amazing difference that our High Street Heroes have made and thank them for all they have done.

“They are an inspiration – local people helping their communities and customers like never before. They highlight the vital part that high street businesses play in our lives and why we must support them to ensure they continue to be there for us.”

A roll of honour of all nominees has been published at www.lovelocal.scot