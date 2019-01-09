Found: Missing 3ft Rudolph Christmas light to be returned to north-east football club

A missing 3ft tall light-up Rudolph has found by eagle-eyed members of the public after it vanished from a north-east football club’s ground.

The Christmas decoration vanished from Deveronvale’s stadium in Banff at some point between New Year’s Eve and January 3.

However, police have confirmed Rudolph has been found safe and sound near Banff Bridge and is on his way back to his rightful owners.

Investigating Officer PC Beattie said: “We are grateful to members of the public who phoned us in relation to the reindeer and thanks to them it was found within a couple of hours of our original appeal.

“Inquiries into the theft remain ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1588 of 3 January.”