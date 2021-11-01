Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Foth’s Bridge near Elgin finally reopened nearly two years after ‘hit-and-run’ damage

By David Mackay
01/11/2021, 5:51 pm
Foth's Bridge was closed in November 2019 following a suspected hit-and-run. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Foth’s Bridge near Elgin has finally reopened after it was feared it would have to be closed until 2025.

The crossing was closed amidst safety concerns in November 2019 after “significant” movement was detected in the stonework following a suspected hit-and-run.

Moray Council initially ruled out making immediate repairs to the Birnie road crossing due to funds already being dedicated for other maintenance.

However, concerns grew among the local community due to the suitability of the diversion route.

Foth's Bridge
Traffic has been blocked from the road for two years. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Residents complained the single-lane route unable to cope with the large amount of traffic being forced along it.

Meanwhile, concerns also grew about the suitability of the Trochail Road diversion due to it being prone to flooding.

Moray Council has been forced to pump away pools from the diversion road during the Foth’s Bridge closure to keep it open while also building up the sides to try and prevent it from becoming submerged.

The local authority eventually accelerated the £100,000 repairs to Foth’s Bridge.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “I was pleased when councillors agreed the work would be undertaken as soon as possible because the community was facing several more years before works could be done.

“Getting the bridge open again will certainly be a great boost for the community, particularly as the diversion route is vulnerable to rainfall.

“It’s good to get these rural routes open as quickly as possible, it’s just a shame the community has had to wait too long for it.”

Moray Council has confirmed on social media Foth’s Bridge has reopened to traffic once again.