Foth’s Bridge near Elgin finally reopened nearly two years after ‘hit-and-run’ damage

Foth’s Bridge near Elgin has finally reopened after it was feared it would have to be closed until 2025.

The crossing was closed amidst safety concerns in November 2019 after “significant” movement was detected in the stonework following a suspected hit-and-run.

Moray Council initially ruled out making immediate repairs to the Birnie road crossing due to funds already being dedicated for other maintenance.

However, concerns grew among the local community due to the suitability of the diversion route.

Residents complained the single-lane route unable to cope with the large amount of traffic being forced along it.

Meanwhile, concerns also grew about the suitability of the Trochail Road diversion due to it being prone to flooding.

Moray Council has been forced to pump away pools from the diversion road during the Foth’s Bridge closure to keep it open while also building up the sides to try and prevent it from becoming submerged.

The local authority eventually accelerated the £100,000 repairs to Foth’s Bridge.

Foths Bridge has re-opened to traffic following £100k repairs, which were completed on schedule 👍 https://t.co/pwuc6ydpbi — Moray Council (@MorayCouncil) November 1, 2021

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “I was pleased when councillors agreed the work would be undertaken as soon as possible because the community was facing several more years before works could be done.

“Getting the bridge open again will certainly be a great boost for the community, particularly as the diversion route is vulnerable to rainfall.

“It’s good to get these rural routes open as quickly as possible, it’s just a shame the community has had to wait too long for it.”

Moray Council has confirmed on social media Foth’s Bridge has reopened to traffic once again.