How to foster a child in the north-east

THERE are many ways to get in touch to express an interest in fostering a child in Aberdeenshire.

To mark Foster Care Fortnight, which runs until May 26, Aberdeenshire Council is recruiting for new foster carers.

It has a dedicated telephone number for inquiries – 01467 532700 – where interested individuals will have the chance to speak to a dedicated social worker.

Meanwhile, the council’s children’s services offices are also open for members of the public to drop in and arrange a chat with experienced team members.

There is a Facebook page, Adoption and Fostering in Aberdeenshire, which provides details on how to get involved in fostering.

Leigh Jolly, interim head of children’s services at the council, said: “We can come out and see people or they can come into the office.

“We will meet people wherever they are at.”