Charity recruiting north-east foster carers

Scotland’s oldest children’s charity is recruiting new foster carers to support younger people in Aberdeenshire.

Carolina House Trust’s campaign runs from January until March and aims to find volunteers over the age of 21 willing to look after a young person.

The charity will visit shopping centres, supermarkets and large employers to raise awareness of their organisation and inspire potential carers.

They place young people with families, support lodgings carers as well as offering residential care.

In addition, they supply a supervising social worker, training, peer support, 24/7 on-call support and provide a remuneration package for approved volunteers.

Anyone wishing to apply must be over 21 and have a spare bedroom, and since it is a full-time role, the main carer cannot have other employment.

Applicants are assessed and provided with training as part of an approval process that can take up to six months and ensures the individual is confident in their decision to be a foster carer and the charity can be certain they can offer a safe and positive home environment for young people.

Anyone interested should email info@carolina.org.uk or call 01382 561279.