Forum to look into eye health in Scotland

A forum has been set up to help improve eye health in Scotland.

The Scottish Eyecare for Everyone (See) network was established on the back of a conference held at Aberdeen University last week.

It was organised by Optometry Scotland and Dr Alexandros Zangelidis, head of economics at the university business school, and brought together representatives from the Scottish Government, NHS and the RNIB. The aim of the network is to help tackle eyecare issues.

Dr Zangelidis said: “It’s clear Scotland is leading the way in eyecare and great strides have been made in community optometry since the introduction of the free NHS-funded eye exam.

“However, our research and our discussions at this event indicate that greater inclusivity and awareness is needed to reach the segments of society that are economically more vulnerable.

“This will be just one of the key issues that See will seek to address – already we have ideas for targeted awareness-raising measures, and look forward to seeing these ideas come to life through this work.”