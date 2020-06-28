Forty drivers warned in north-east during police crackdown

Forty drivers were warned over their speed, and five reported to the Procurator Fiscal during a police operation in Aberdeenshire.

Deeside Community Policing Team carried out two days of action, after receiving complaints of vehicles driving at excessive speeds in residential areas.

A total of 40 drivers were warned regarding their speed, and five fixed penalty notices were given for people exceeding the 30mph limit.

A further five people were also reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to travelling at more than double the speed limit at the temporary 20mph zone on Raemoir Road, Banchory.

During the operation on Tuesday and Wednesday, one driver was also given a fixed penalty for careless driving after passing a cyclist too close.

Constable David Drysdale, of Banchory Police Station, said: “The dangers of speeding are well known and are a contributing factor in many serious and fatal road crashes.

“Most people using the roads do so with due regard for the speed limits and driving conditions, but I would appeal to the minority to slow down and in doing so, reduce the chances of collisions and the danger to others.”