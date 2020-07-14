Fortnightly mixed recycling and brown bin collections to restart in Aberdeen next month

The fortnightly collection of household mixed recycling and brown bin collections in Aberdeen will return from next month.

The collections were reduced to a four-weekly cycle to help crews follow coronavirus advice

Collection days will remain the same and fortnightly collection calendars will be available for residents to view and download from the council website from next week.

Councillor John Wheeler, Operational Delivery Convener, said: “I am very pleased to advise that the fortnightly collection of household mixed recycling bins and brown bin collections (for garden waste and food waste) in Aberdeen will return from next month (August 3).

“We appreciate it has been difficult for residents and I would personally like to thank them for their understanding and co-operation at what has been extremely challenging time for us all.”

All household waste and recycling centres in Aberdeen reopened to the public last month, however some restrictions remain in place.

