Former union chief calling for NHS staff to be honoured with Freedom of Aberdeen

A former trade union chief has called for health service and care staff to be given the Freedom of Aberdeen honour.

Tommy Campbell, who served as Unite officer before his retirement last year, wants workers to be given the honour in recognition of their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

A consultation is currently taking place, examining who the next recipient of the Freedom of Aberdeen should be.

The last person to receive the honour was football legend Denis Law in 2017, while previous recipients include former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev and Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is understood Prince Charles is being considered as next recipient for the honour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, Mr Campbell has written to Lord Provost Barney Crockett urging him to consider putting forward NHS staff and care workers instead.

He said: “I would propose that the NHS staff, Aberdeen City Council or Bon Accord social care staff and the voluntary and private sector healthcare staff would be an appropriate collective group of real heroes that should be honoured by being awarded the freedom of the city of Aberdeen.”

Mr Campbell added he would seek to arrange a public march down Union Street to allow the public to pay tribute to frontline workers if the honour is not granted. A majority of those on the council is required for a motion to discuss the awarding of the freedom of the city.

A two-thirds majority is needed to grant it to a recipient.

Mr Crockett, who was unable to comment on possible recipients, nevertheless paid tribute to those working in health and care sectors.

He said: “We always stand in awe of the NHS and the people who work there. I nearly died when I was very young and only survived because of the NHS. That story will continue to be told because it shows the value of the service.

“It’s very important that we take our hat off to those who work in the health service and the wider world of care and we will be looking at how we give our thanks and appreciation to them.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: