Former undercover north-east officer loses £1m legal battle against police bosses

A former undercover north-east police officer who claimed to have been treated unfairly by bosses has lost a £1 million legal battle at Scotland’s highest civil court.

The woman, who can only be named as Mrs K, had complained that she had been discriminated against by Scottish Crime Drug and Enforcement Agency (SCDEA) bosses.

She had raised concerns to them that a colleague she had been working with had compromised a covert operation.

Mrs K – who used to work for Grampian Police – had been working in the special operations unit at the SCDEA, which was incorporated into Police Scotland in April 2013.

She claimed that her superiors didn’t take her concerns seriously.

Mrs K said she was left feeling like a “scapegoat” for raising her concerns and was given a temporary transfer away from her post.

The police officer then discovered that her job had been re-advertised and filled without her knowledge.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

This prompted her to take legal action. In January 2019, Lord Brailsford concluded at the Court of Session that the police didn’t act correctly in dealing with Mrs K and their actions caused her to suffer psychiatric harm.

The police appealed the judgement to the Inner House of the Court of Session – Scotland’s highest civil appeal court.

Their lawyers had claimed that Lord Brailsford had interpreted the law incorrectly.

In a written judgment issued at the court yesterday, appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Brodie and Lord Glennie ruled in favour of law enforcement officers.

Lord Carloway, Scotland’s most senior judge, concluded it couldn’t be proven actions taken by officers – including Chief Superintendent Stephen Whitelock – resulted in causing Mrs K psychiatric harm.

He added: “In short, whether it is the conduct of Chief Superintendent Whitelock’s decisions or the general conduct of the SCDEA as a whole that is looked at, there is no basis for holding that the actions taken in relation to the pursuer could have been predicted to cause psychiatric harm.

“For these reasons the reclaiming motion should be refused.”