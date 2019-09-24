Former Thomas Cook workers invited to Aberdeen jobs event

Thomas Cook workers who lost their jobs following the company’s collapse are being invited to an event in Aberdeen tomorrow.

The workshop, which is being held at First Integrated in Bridge of Don, will help staff update their CVs and Linkedin profiles, as well as providing advice on using the site to search for jobs and tips for interviews.

Attendees at the event, being organised by CV Aberdeen and Hibiscus Media, will also be provided with tea, coffee and lunch, courtesy of First Integrated.

The session will run between 12pm and 4pm.

For more details e-mail stacy@hibiscusmedia.co.uk