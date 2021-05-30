A former strip club dancer who admitted straddling and punching a “jealous” colleague has been handed an “absolute discharge” by Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Nycherene Whitehorne, 40, took part in a naked rammy with a woman at Silhouettes on Bridge Street, where they both worked as dancers, after a bitter altercation sparked by Whitehorn’s success in the business.

The court heard how Whitehorn even presented a pair of scissors at her victim during the scuffle, with other woman fighting back by swinging a high-heeled shoe.

Two witnesses had to intervene in the fight, which took place the day after a verbal argument had occurred involving the accused regarding a customer and money.

Whitehorne, of Stafford Street, Croydon, admitted assaulting the woman by lunging at her, presenting a pair of scissors at her, straddling her and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

Not a ‘criminal assault’

However, the former dancer was handed an absolute discharge by Sheriff Margaret Hodge after an appeal by her defence solicitor, Lynn Bentley – who argued that the matter had occurred back in 2015 and was not a “criminal assault”.

The ruling means the court accepts that a crime has technically been committed – but that any punishment of the defendant would be inappropriate and the case is closed.

Following the case, Ms Bentley said: “She was given an absolute discharge in light of the fact that it was five years ago and a completely unblemished record up to that point.

“What happened appeared to be a fight rather than a criminal assault and she has moved on considerably in her life since then.”

Accused was ‘holding a pair of scissors’

During the first hearing of the case at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on May 6, fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the two witnesses at the scene had “noted the accused on top of the complainer”.

He added: “The complainer fought back by punching and kicking out at the accused.

“At this time, witnesses intervened and attempted to stop this behaviour, at which point, one of the witnesses saw the accused grappling with the complainer and falling to the ground.

“One of the witnesses further noted the accused being restrained while holding a pair of scissors, holding them at waist height, blades pointing outwards.

“Witnesses also noted the complainer was lying naked on the floor opposite, restrained by one of the other witnesses.

“The witnesses immediately grabbed the accused, removed the scissors from her and restrained her.

“The complainer was also restrained, however, the struggle continued with the complainer attempting to fight the accused by swinging a heeled shoe.

“Officers were contacted and attended… The accused and complainer were both cautioned and arrested and conveyed to Kittybrewster custody suite. Neither were injured as a result of the disturbance.”