Former soldier who waved knife around in street warned he could face jail

By Kathryn Wylie
10/08/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 10/08/2021, 5:58 pm
Stuart Forsyth appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
An army veteran who was “frothing at the mouth” as he threatened to assault a paramedic has been told he could face jail for waving a knife around in the street outside his home.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told that Stuart Forsyth has been struggling with his mental health since returning from a tour of duty in Iraq and had turned to drink and drugs.

