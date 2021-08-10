News / Local Former soldier who waved knife around in street warned he could face jail By Kathryn Wylie 10/08/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 10/08/2021, 5:58 pm Stuart Forsyth appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. An army veteran who was “frothing at the mouth” as he threatened to assault a paramedic has been told he could face jail for waving a knife around in the street outside his home. Peterhead Sheriff Court was told that Stuart Forsyth has been struggling with his mental health since returning from a tour of duty in Iraq and had turned to drink and drugs. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe