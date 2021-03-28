Show Links
News / Local

Former SNP councillors join Salmond’s Alba Party amid concerns Sturgeon ‘has no plan to achieve independence referendum’

by Kieran Beattie
28/03/2021, 5:11 pm Updated: 28/03/2021, 5:37 pm
© Supplied by DC ThomsonAberdeenshire councillors Leigh Wilson, left, and Alastair Bews, right, when they were elected as SNP councillors in 2017. The pair have now joined the Alba party.
Aberdeenshire councillors Leigh Wilson, left, and Alastair Bews, right, when they were elected as SNP councillors in 2017. The pair have now joined the Alba party.

Two former SNP councillors in Aberdeenshire have joined former first minister Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party – and predicted more will soon follow suit.

Mearns councillor Leigh Wilson and North Kincardine member Alastair Bews both left the SNP last summer to sit independently, citing “personal reasons”.

But following the announcement of Mr Salmond’s Alba Party last week, Mr Bews and Mr Wilson have now announced they have joined up.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe