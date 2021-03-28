Former SNP councillors join Salmond’s Alba Party amid concerns Sturgeon ‘has no plan to achieve independence referendum’

Two former SNP councillors in Aberdeenshire have joined former first minister Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party – and predicted more will soon follow suit.

Mearns councillor Leigh Wilson and North Kincardine member Alastair Bews both left the SNP last summer to sit independently, citing “personal reasons”.

But following the announcement of Mr Salmond’s Alba Party last week, Mr Bews and Mr Wilson have now announced they have joined up.