Former Scotland boss Brown supports AFC charity’s new lottery

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown is urging people to sign up to a new online lottery scheme – to raise funds for Aberdeen FC’s community trust (AFCCT).

The club’s new community lottery has a top prize of £25,000, with cash raised from the scheme going towards the Aberdeen FC Community Trust charity.

Brown, an ambassador for AFCCT, said: “The work done by the Community Trust is enormous and the local community really benefits from it.

“With the lottery in place this is a chance for the community to give something back.

“It is a pound to contribute and for that you can win £25,000.

“It can make a huge difference to the work that the trust can do.”

People can sign up to support Aberdeen FC’s award-winning partner charity for just £1 per week with the first draw set to take place on Saturday August 10.

AFCCT celebrated its fifth birthday this year and engaged with over 20,000 participants during the 2018-19 season.

More than 1 million participations have been involved since 2014.

Former Scotland manager Brown, who is a non-executive board member at Pittodrie, said: “I have been involved with nine clubs during my career and each had a community set up.

“However, none can match Aberdeen.

“The Aberdeen FC Community Trust has fantastic people involved from the excellent leadership to all the superb volunteers which help the trust.”

The Trust received the European Club Association Award for its Dementia Friendly Wellbeing programme.

The Dementia Friendly programmes attract more than 300 participants per week, with more than 100 participants living with dementia.

Brown said: “Without contributions and without people the Community Trust would not be able to continue providing award-winning initiatives like the dementia programme.”

Funds raised from the lottery will go towards helping AFCCT provide lunch for those living with dementia who attend the Boogie in the Bar social inclusion programme, as well as tea, coffee and biscuits for participants who attend the health walks.

The funds will also provide training for new volunteers to support AFCCT staff delivering dementia-friendly programmes.

Kathleen McHaffie is a walk leader and has been involved with AFCCT since its formation in 2014. She experiences first hand every day the positive impact on the community.

She said: “The Community Trust does so much important work.”

To play the lottery visit afccommunitytrust.org/lottery, click ‘Play Now’ and choose whether you want to play once or play every week.