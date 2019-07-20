Cafe plans for former Aberdeen pub revealed

An old Aberdeen pub could be given a new lease of life as a cafe.

Plans have been submitted to transform the former Cutters’ Wharf bar on Regent Quay into an eatery.

All Design Scotland has drawn up the proposals on behalf of client Kenny Swan.

Drawings show plans for a kitchen, a smoothie bar and toilets in the former licensed premises.

Bin collections would take place at the back of the building.

The city council’s environmental health department said the developer would have to install a ventilation system to deal with odours coming from the kitchen.

Officials have also asked that an impact assessment is carried out to determine the predicted noise levels.

The local authority roads department has commented on the blueprints and said there are no issues with the application.