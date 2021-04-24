Former production director at Aberdeen Journals, Frank Benzie, dies aged 79

Frank Benzie helped keep the north and north-east informed for over two decades as the production director of Aberdeen Journals Ltd.

Mr Benzie, who died aged 79 at the end of March at Bennachie View Care Home, been a key part of updating the organisation’s printing press and keeping it at the forefront of the industry.

Headhunted by AJL in 1983 to join its night production management team he was swiftly promoted to production director.

The highlight of his career came in 1990 when he supervised the major upgrading of the company’s pressroom with a £10million Goss Colorliner press replacing the two old Headliner presses.

Later he conducted the UK’s Prime Minister John Major around the printing plant after the new press became operational.

Mr Benzie, who had been suffering from vascular dementia for several years, was born and brought up in Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, along with brother Richard and sister Betty.

Performing well academically while at at Holborn Primary School, he won a bursary to attend Robert Gordon’s College.

Leaving school at 16, he opted to forge a career in the print trade by beginning an apprenticeship as a compositor at Aberdeen University Press (AUP).

From there, he progressed to the proof reading department.

During his time at AUP he became increasingly involved in the trade union movement as a member of the Society of Graphical and Allied Trades (SOGAT) and became the union’s branch secretary for North-East Scotland.

During this time he had the distinction of being elected as the youngest serving member of the executive committee of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC).

His career however was cut short as he was forced to take early retirement on ill-health grounds in 1995 after suffering a major coronary thrombosis.

A family funeral service for Mr Benzie was held in Inverurie followed by private cremation in Banchory.

He is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Natalie and Laura, and five grand-children and one great-grandson.