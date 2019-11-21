Former PM Theresa May visits north-east

Theresa May has told the SNP to “stop obsessing over independence and focus on the day job” as she joined the campaign trail in the north-east.

The former prime minister, who was out in Ballater yesterday with Tory candidate Andrew Bowie, also praised Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan, saying it was a “very good deal” for Scotland.

Mrs May said: “I am delighted to be up in Scotland campaigning for candidates like Andrew who I’ve worked with in Parliament.

“They have been first-class MPs and I want them to be able to continue doing the fantastic work that they have been for their constituents.

“At this election we need to send a very clear message to the SNP to stop obsessing over independence and focus on the day job.

“People want an end to the referendum debate and to start looking forward to the future.”