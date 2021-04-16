Former Peterhead footballer acted as ‘mule’ in money laundering scam

A former Peterhead footballer had admitted acting as a “mule” in a cross-border money laundering scam.

Nathan Blockley, 28, was caught withdrawing £6,500 of fraudulent funds on November 27, 2018.

The ex-Airdrie and Peterhead midfielder – once red-carded for a tackle on then Rangers star Joey Barton – had been under police surveillance as part of Operation Influence.

The probe involved people known as “mules” using their bank accounts to store dirty money by a third party.

The “mule” would then withdraw the money, buy goods and then keep some of the cash for themselves.

Blockley pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to acquiring or possessing criminal property.

He also admitted withdrawing the cash from his bank account which contained criminal property.

Prosecutor Tanjeel Maleque said: “A transaction took place on November 27 2018 in which the sum of £6,500 was passed into the bank account (of Blockley).

“Police intelligence found this was fraudulently obtained from North Yorkshire.”

Blockley was arrested later that day by police.

Defence solicitor Paul Sutherland told the court Blockley got involved because he was addicted to cocaine.

The lawyer added: “His background report explains his position he finds himself in which is the catalyst for the offending.

“He knows without people such as himself organised crime and drug dealing cannot function.”

Sheriff Jonathan Guy put Blockley on a year-long supervision order.

He has been put on a curfew for 81 days, with an electronic tag keeping him indoors from 7am-7am. On Thursdays and Sundays the order changes from 10pm-7am to allow him to attend drug counselling.

The sheriff said: “You pled guilty to serious charges and your lawyer quite rightly accepts and highlights the connection of the offences have to serious organised crime.

“The court treats these matters seriously.”