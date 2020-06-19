Former oil worker to open high-end fashion store in Aberdeen shopping centre

At the end of last year, Ryan Steehouder decided to take everything – his income, his career, his life – into his own hands.

The 2010s had been a rough decade for the Aberdeen native, with a number of highs and lows, and he wanted to begin the twenties afresh, with an idea that had been at the back of his mind through much of his life.

After 10 years in the oil business, he was going to make a sharp turn and start up his own company – in high-end designer fashion.

His new store, 1 Off in the Galleria, is set to open as soon as lockdown restrictions are eased for shops.

However, the shift wasn’t an easy decision to make, particularly considering the rough hand he had been dealt in the preceding years.

Ryan, 30, started in the oil industry almost straight after leaving Aberdeen Grammar School, when he joined the Wood Group and started working in John Wood House.

From there he moved between a few jobs in the energy sector, until the oil slump struck in 2014.

“I was one of the first to get laid off in November,” said Ryan.

What followed was a year and a half of “survival” before he found work again, mainly in offices. But he struggled to shake the idea that there was something he would rather be doing.

“I wasn’t enjoying being in an office anymore,” said Ryan.

“I decided to pull the trigger when I got to the end of 2019 and I just thought that I wanted to do something different.”

Fashion was something he had grown up around. He had an uncle who would travel from Lossiemouth to London regularly to meet up with friends and shop around the one-off Alexander McQueen jackets on display.

Ryan said: “I like the nicer things in life, and I definitely like the quality that comes with it. The pieces that can last.”

He began 2020 with the plan and the time, but just as he was preparing to open, his worst nightmare struck.

“When the coronavirus hit, I didn’t think the gamble had paid off. I thought I was going to lose everything again. I still had my car payments, my mortgage payments, I put all my money into the business, and I was just ready to open and start making money again, and then it didn’t happen.

“I started thinking I was going to end up bankrupt a few weeks into the coronavirus lockdown.”

But instead of panicking, he used the extra time to his advantage.

“I thought it might be a few weeks until lockdown is over, so I got in touch with quite a few micro-influencers that I know,” he said.

The influencers “lit up Instagram” one Thursday with a minimal, mysterious post pointing towards his store to build hype and curiosity.

It worked. His page gained 1,000 followers in 48 hours, and it is still growing ahead of the launch of the physical store in the Galleria, on a date that is yet to be determined.

“I’ll announce it on Instagram, to let everyone know that it’s open, then obviously we’ll have socially distancing measures in place. Hopefully very soon.”

For now, though, he’s happy with his gamble.

“Everyone’s in a refreshed mood and wanting something different, and they have a bit of money to spend.

“It’s kind of worked out better than it would have been before.”