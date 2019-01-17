Former North Sea oil worker designs lifesaving survival suit

A former North Sea oil worker has unveiled a new soul-saving survival suit prototype designed to give offshore accident victims a increased chance of survival.

Simon Lamont, founder of Iron Ocean, and former offshore health and safety manager, revealed yesterday he is seeking an additional £500,000 investment for a garment designed to heat the body upon contract with freezing North Sea water temperatures.

As a result, the Centurion 3 suit could provide victims with up to an hour of additional survival time.

Mr Lamont said: “The absolute necessity for me is to get the suit on people it will add lifesaving value to. If we can be the difference between someone coming home or not then that’s what we want to do first and foremost with the Centurion 3.”