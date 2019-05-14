Former north-east school to be brought back to life by charity

A former north-east school building will now be brought back to life after being taken over by a charity.

The Old Schoolhouse, one of the oldest buildings in Westhill, has been leased by SensationALL.

The charity, which supports families living with complex conditions such as autism and learning disabilities, has been in the building since 2016.

But it had its application for a community asset transfer approved by Aberdeenshire Council yesterday.

Annual rent has been set at £1 for the 175-year lease.

The move now paves the way for the organisation to begin work on expanding the services it offers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Bob McCracken, chairman of the board of trustees at SensationALL, said: “This is a magnificent step forward for the charity, which provides it with a stable foundation on which to build and flourish.

“I would like to thank Aberdeenshire Council, the local councillors, the local community and the trustees – past and present – for their support and hard work which has resulted in the charity being given this wonderful opportunity.”

The charity moved its base from the Raeden Centre three years ago to the site in Westhill.

Facilities include a fully equipped sensory room with various multi-sensory resources, an area for soft play and space for group activities.

SensationALL unveiled its new sensory room last year after being handed a £30,000 donation from oil and gas firm Apache.

Charity co-founder Suz Strachan said she was delighted with the community asset transfer decision.

She said: “This is an exciting and bold move for SensationALL.

“Taking over the long-term lease of the building presents a fantastic opportunity for us to develop our services and facilities as never before. Our future really is now in our own hands.”

Councillor Fergus Hood, pictured, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee said: “We are so pleased to see this coming together for the benefit of the local community and to support the incredibly important work SensationALL does with some of our most vulnerable residents.

“We are committed to empowering communities to create their own success stories through community asset transfer projects and this is absolutely one of them.”