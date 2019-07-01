Former north-east police officer jailed for abusing boys dies in prison

A disgraced former north-east police officer and football coach who was jailed for abusing young boys has died in prison.

Ian Jolly, 72, who was also a football coach, was jailed last year for 27 months after admitting abusing youngsters at addresses in south and west Aberdeenshire.

Jolly, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, was facing additional charges and last appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 15 this year.

A statement on the SPS website said: “Ian Alexander Jolly 72, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh has died.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”

